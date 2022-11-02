GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 8.5%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.76. Approximately 24,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,403,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,091. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

