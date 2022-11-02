Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

