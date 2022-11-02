Glassman Wealth Services Buys 107 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.04 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

