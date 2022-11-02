Glassman Wealth Services Buys 324 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

