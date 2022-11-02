Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.