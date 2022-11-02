Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Holdings Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,065 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In other news, Director J Robert Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,290.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Up 5.3 %

GLT stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.