Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of GIC traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,782. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.
