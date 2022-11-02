Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of GIC traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,782. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Global Industrial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 81.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Industrial by 73.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

