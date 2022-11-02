Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 265.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 111.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

