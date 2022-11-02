Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

