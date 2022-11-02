Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Down 0%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $39.97. 478,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,310% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.
