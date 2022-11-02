Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. 652,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,163 shares of company stock worth $8,339,586. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,545 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

