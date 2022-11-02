Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,163 shares of company stock worth $8,339,586. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Globe Life by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 563.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

