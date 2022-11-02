Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 1.1 %

Globe Life stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,163 shares of company stock worth $8,339,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.