GMX (GMX) One Day Volume Hits $21.34 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. GMX has a total market capitalization of $323.37 million and $21.34 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for $40.47 or 0.00201195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars.

