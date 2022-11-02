Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Tops $299.57 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $116.13 or 0.00573042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $299.57 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

