Gode Chain (GODE) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $967,349.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

