Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 7.1%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 62,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 40,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

About Golden Arrow Resources

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.