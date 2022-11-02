Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.88

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.78. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 79,475 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
