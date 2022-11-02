Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.88

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.78. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 79,475 shares traded.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

