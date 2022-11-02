Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.28% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 11,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

