Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Buys $274,827.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) COO Mark Miller acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,827.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $274,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 417,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,126. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,848.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.