Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Buys $274,827.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) COO Mark Miller acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,827.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $274,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 417,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,126. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,848.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

