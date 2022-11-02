Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GRCL stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

