Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Granby Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for approximately 1.4% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 0.8 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 172,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,897. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.