Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Shares Up 1.2%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 42,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 44,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Graphite One Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

