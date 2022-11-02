Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,521. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

