Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,521. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

