Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
