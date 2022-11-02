Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenpro Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

GRNQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 23,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.41. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 364.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

