Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Greenpro Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
GRNQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 23,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.41. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 364.41%.
Institutional Trading of Greenpro Capital
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenpro Capital (GRNQ)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.