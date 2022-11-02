Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £880.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64). In other news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57). Also, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 6,243 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID)

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.