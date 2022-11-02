Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £880.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.43.
In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64). In other news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57). Also, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 6,243 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64).
