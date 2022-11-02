Grin (GRIN) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Grin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $137,394.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,533.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00270627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00561048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00229902 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

