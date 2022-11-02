Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.