Grove (GVR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Million

Grove (GVR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Grove has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,182.01 or 0.30734805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives."

