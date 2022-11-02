GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,820 by UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.
GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,704 ($20.59).
GSK Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GSK traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,441.20 ($17.41). 4,150,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,715,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,264.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,355.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,581.81.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
