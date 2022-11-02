Guggenheim Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $147.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.
Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. 465,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $140.44.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
