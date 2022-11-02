Guggenheim Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $147.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. 465,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $140.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 436.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

