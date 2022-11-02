GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $536.38 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. GXChain has a total market cap of $536.38 million and $95,891.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006908 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008237 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.