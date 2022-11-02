Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 12,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

