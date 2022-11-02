HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.56

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 6305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $766.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Articles

