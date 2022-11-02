Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.03

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.03 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.65). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 56.75 ($0.66), with a volume of 40,555 shares changing hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.41. The company has a market cap of £149.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

