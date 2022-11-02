Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmonic Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

