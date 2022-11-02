Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmonic traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 25,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,004,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Up 5.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Harmonic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 70.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 428,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.