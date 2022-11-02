Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 2311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

HRMY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,389,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

