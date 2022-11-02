Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 2311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.
HRMY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,389,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
