Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Garrison Huang Buys 1,915,913 Shares

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Rating) insider Garrison Huang acquired 1,915,913 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,402.35 ($25,456.19).
Harris Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Harris Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.