Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Garrison Huang Buys 1,915,913 Shares

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Rating) insider Garrison Huang acquired 1,915,913 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,402.35 ($25,456.19).

Harris Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Harris Technology Group Company Profile

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in the technology distribution and online retailing businesses in Australia. It is involved in the online retail of IT products and consumer electronics. The company sells its products through own eCommerce site ht.com.au, as well as online marketplace platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, and others.

