Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Hayward by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.