HC Wainwright Trims Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price to $8.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,658,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

