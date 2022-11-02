Head-To-Head Review: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 16.88% 21.63% 12.10% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million 0.97 $17.04 million $1.31 5.75 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 3.67 $5.10 million $1.52 9.55

This table compares BM Technologies and Surrey Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BM Technologies and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.60%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BM Technologies beats Surrey Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

