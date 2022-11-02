Head-To-Head Survey: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and CompoSecure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $219.35 million 0.46 $10.11 million ($0.06) -24.67 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.49 $13.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance.

This table compares CNFinance and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance -1.90% -0.68% -0.19% CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00

CNFinance presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 271.62%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.02%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CompoSecure beats CNFinance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 63 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 7 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 42 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 50 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

