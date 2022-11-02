HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.