Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 4,459,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $205,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

