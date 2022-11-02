Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 4,459,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $205,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.