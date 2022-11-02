Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

