Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

