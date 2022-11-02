Hermez Network Price Tops $3.13 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00015323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $114.29 million and $446,219.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,411.75 or 0.99981512 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007777 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

