Hexcel Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

HXL opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $53,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 583,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $26,972,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

